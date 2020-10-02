UrduPoint.com
Police Held Proclaimed Offender

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 05:30 PM

Police held proclaimed offender

KOHAT, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) ::The district police on Friday apprehended a proclaimed offender who was at large for the last 31 years in a murder case.

A spokesman of Kohat police informed that proclaimed offender namely Khan Shah resident of Sheikhan village wanted to police in a murder case.

The district police arrested him during a raid, led by SHO Islam-ud-Din of Riaz Shaheed police station.

The PO was handed over to police investigation team for further investigation, he said and added that the police in another raid arrested eight gamblers from Bahadur Colony of Kohat red handed while gambling.

Bet money worth Rs 22,900 and instruments of gambling were also seized.

