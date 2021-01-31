Police held Proclaimed Offender

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :Kohat police in an intelligence-based raid on Sunday arrested a Proclaimed Offender (PO) wanted in financial fraud case from KDA Kohat.

According to police spokesman Faisal Adnan son of Parvez Akhter resident of Bahria Town Rawalpindi has defrauded people in Kohat and took away one crore and seventy thousand rupees from them.

A citizen had lodged a case against him in KDA police station of Kohat last year.

Station House Officer (SHO) KDA police station of Kohat Saif Ullah Khan and his team in an intelligence-based raid have arrested Faisal Adnan from KDA and handed over to investigation team.