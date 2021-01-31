UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Held Proclaimed Offender

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 31st January 2021 | 03:50 PM

Police held Proclaimed Offender

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :Kohat police in an intelligence-based raid on Sunday arrested a Proclaimed Offender (PO) wanted in financial fraud case from KDA Kohat.

According to police spokesman Faisal Adnan son of Parvez Akhter resident of Bahria Town Rawalpindi has defrauded people in Kohat and took away one crore and seventy thousand rupees from them.

A citizen had lodged a case against him in KDA police station of Kohat last year.

Station House Officer (SHO) KDA police station of Kohat Saif Ullah Khan and his team in an intelligence-based raid have arrested Faisal Adnan from KDA and handed over to investigation team.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Po Kohat Rawalpindi Sunday From

Recent Stories

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy supports productio ..

26 minutes ago

UAE announces 2,948 new COVID-19 cases, 4,189 reco ..

41 minutes ago

UAE leaders express condolences on death of Saudi ..

1 hour ago

Dubai forms Vaccine Logistics Alliance to expedite ..

2 hours ago

Germany reports 11,192 new coronavirus cases

2 hours ago

Hub71 launches new academic partnerships, initiati ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.