Police held seven kite sellers, flyers; recover 2100 kites

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi police in their crackdown against kite sellers and kite flyers conducted raids in different areas and arrested seven persons besides recovering 2100 kites and 10 kite flying string rolls from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Airport, Ratta Amral, New Town and Westridge police arrested seven kite sellers and flyers namely Kamran Rashid, Muhammad Younas, Faisal, Haider, Ali Raza, Owais Zafar and Hamza Tariq and recovered 2100 kites with 10 string rolls from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused.

He said, police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas were conducting raids against the kite flying ban violators and taking action in accordance with the law.