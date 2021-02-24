Police held seven kite sellers, flyers; recover 430 kites

Rawalpindi police in their crackdown against kite sellers and kite flyers conducted raids in different areas and arrested seven besides recovering 430 kites and seven kite flying string rolls from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi police in their crackdown against kite sellers and kite flyers conducted raids in different areas and arrested seven besides recovering 430 kites and seven kite flying string rolls from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, New Town and Waris Khan police conducted raids in their jurisdiction and rounded up Toseef, Adeel, Muhammad Adeeb, Khurram, Zubair, Faisal and Rashid Mehmood and recovered 430 kites with seven kites flying string rolls from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused.

He said, Police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas were conducting raids against the kite flying ban violators and taking action in accordance with the law.