Police held seven kite sellers; recover 400 kites, 11 string rolls in ralwalpindi

Rawalpindi police in their crackdown against kite sellers and kite flyers conducted raids and arrested seven besides recovering 400 kites and 11 kite flying string rolls from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi police in their crackdown against kite sellers and kite flyers conducted raids and arrested seven besides recovering 400 kites and 11 kite flying string rolls from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Taxila police arrested five namely Zain Ali, Ahsan Ali, Muhammad Talha, Usama and Sazal besides recovering 350 kites with 11 string rolls from their possession.

In another raid, New Town police netted Muhammad Ibraheem and Muhammad Usman on recovery of 32 kites.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused.

He said, Police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas were conducting raids against the kite flying ban violatorsand taking action in accordance with the law.