Police Held Seven Kite Sellers; Recover 400 Kites In Rawalpindi

Wed 17th June 2020 | 05:25 PM

Police held seven kite sellers; recover 400 kites in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi police in their crackdown against kite sellers and kite flyers managed to net seven besides recovering 400 kites and five kite flying string rolls from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi police in their crackdown against kite sellers and kite flyers managed to net seven besides recovering 400 kites and five kite flying string rolls from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, police on the directive of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas were conducting raids and netting kite flying ban violators.

He said, Race Course, Airport, Gungmandi and Ratta Amral police taking action against kite sellers and kite flyers netted Maqsood, Zeeshan, Muhammad Niaz, Haider Ali, Sheri Mahmood, Abdul Wahab and Faisal and recovered 400 kites and five string rolls.

He said, the raids would continue to ensure implementation on the ban on kite flying. Strict action in accordance with the law is being taken against rules violators, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

