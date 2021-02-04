UrduPoint.com
Police Held Six Kite Sellers, Flyers; Recover 700 Kites

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi police in their crackdown against kite sellers and kite flyers conducted raids in different areas and arrested six besides recovering 700 kites and 12 kite flying string rolls from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Gunj Mandi, Sadiqabad, Westrdige and Race Course police arrested six kite sellers and flyers namely Muhammad Burhan, Numan Haroon, Israr Ahmed, Nishat Ali, Muhammad Rizwan and Yasir Ali and recovered 700 kites with 12 string rolls from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused.

He said, Police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas were conducting raids against the kite flying ban violators and taking action in accordance with the law.

More Stories From Pakistan

