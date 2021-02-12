UrduPoint.com
Police Held Six Kite Sellers, Flyers; Recover 250 Kites

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 05:30 PM

Police held six kite sellers, flyers; recover 250 kites

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi police in their crackdown against kite sellers and flyers conducted raids in different areas and arrested six besides recovering 250 kites and two kite flying string rolls from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Waris Khan and Bani police conducted raids in different areas and managed to arrest Shah Zaib, Abdul Moiz, Aryan Ameen, Syed Ali, Yasir and Bilal, six kite sellers and flyers and recovered 250 kites with two string rolls from their possession.

He said separate cases have been registered against the accused adding Police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas were conducting raids against the kite flying ban violators and taking action in accordance with the law.

More Stories From Pakistan

