Police Held Six Outlaws, Recovered Weapons, Liquor, Drugs

Tue 26th October 2021 | 09:02 PM

Police have arrested six outlaws and recovered weapons, liquor, drugs, and valuables from their possession here on Tuesday

Banni Police Station held Rehmatullah and recovered one pistol 30 bore from his possession. Similarly, Airport Police arrested Muhammad Israr and recovered one pistol 30 bore from his custody.

Jatli Police recovered 500 grams charas from Mohammad Azad and the same police nabbed Iftikhar Ali and recovered 140 grams charas from his possession.

Kalar Syedan police arrested Mohammad Noman and recovered 200 gram charas from his possession.

Naseerabad police recovered 10 liters of liquor from Khalid Rashid.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started an investigation.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas said that operations should be continued against anti social elements.

