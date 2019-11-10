Police held suspect carrying weapon

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2019 ) :Police have arrested a suspect for carrying weapon in the jurisdiction of Banni police station during Eid-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) procession here on Sunday.

According to police spokesman, an official of Banni police station held a man identified as Hamza Ejaz and recovered 9mm pistol along with 4 rounds from his possession.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.