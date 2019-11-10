UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Held Suspect Carrying Weapon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 28 seconds ago Sun 10th November 2019 | 10:50 PM

Police held suspect carrying weapon

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2019 ) :Police have arrested a suspect for carrying weapon in the jurisdiction of Banni police station during Eid-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) procession here on Sunday.

According to police spokesman, an official of Banni police station held a man identified as Hamza Ejaz and recovered 9mm pistol along with 4 rounds from his possession.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Man Sunday From Weapon

Recent Stories

Emirates Policy Centre Academy launched in Abu Dha ..

36 minutes ago

AI helping UAE in better planning its future:Omar ..

50 minutes ago

Sharjah Charity International&#039;s water project ..

50 minutes ago

Dubai Customs thwarts attempt to smuggle 412,562 C ..

51 minutes ago

28 million commuters lifted by Dubai Tram since la ..

1 hour ago

Largest-ever ADIPEC opens in Abu Dhabi tomorrow

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.