Police held suspect for attacking transgender persons in Mansehra

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :The police have arrested a suspect for his involvement in an attack on five transgender persons in Mansehra on Monday and recovered a pistol used in the incident.

Mansehra City Police arrested Sabtin son of Fida a resident of Bedadi, who opened fire and injured 5 transgender persons in Mansehra.

According to the details, at 10:15 pm, City Police Station Mansehra was informed that five injured transgender persons were brought to King Abdullah Hospital in critical condition, all had gunshot injuries.

The injured transgender Mohsin alias Mona while giving statement to the police said that,"I reached my room near Pima Hospital along with my other colleagues, Sabtin who was already in the room, opened fire on us with intent to kill." Mohsin along with other four colleagues received many shots in the body and sustained injuries.

A case has been registered against the accused Sabtin under the provisions of attempted murder on the complaint of Mohsin alias Mona son of Ghulam Nabi resident of Sheikh Albandi Abbottabad.

District Police Officer (DPO) Mansehra while taking the notice of the incident orders City Police Station to immediately arrest the accused who shot and injured the transgender.

The accused was arrested within two and a half hours while police also recovered the pistol which was used in the firing, police also started an investigation.

The injured transgenders were including Mohsin alias Mona resident of Sheikh Albandi Abbottabad, Sameer son of Iftikhar resident of Chakia Road Mansehra, Bilal alias Kaif son of Liaqat resident of Lahore, Bilal alias Natasha resident of Kahwali Ziarat Mansehra and Azeem son of Nazir resides in Chakia Road, Mansehra.