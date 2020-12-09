UrduPoint.com
Police Held Suspected Man For Aerial Firing

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 11:40 AM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Police has arrested one of the two suspected bike rider carrying out aerial firing at Katcha Pathak, Sher Shah area.

According to the police station cant, Mohafiz Squad had received information on 15 police helpline about unidentified people travelling on a motorbike involved in some criminal activities.

Responding to the complaint, the Mohafiz Squad team immediately pursued the suspects.

As soon as suspected people were intercepted, they resorted to aerial firing in order to get off scot free.

However the squad members managed to round up one of them identified as Ajmal, while the accomplice Ali ran away from the spot.

Police said the men had initially resisted their arrest, but they finally gave in.

Apistol with bullets were recovered from accused's possession. Further investigation is underway.

