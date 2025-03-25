Police held suspects of Bank of Punjab cash van robbery with looted money

The suspects involved in the multimillion-rupee robbery of a Bank of Punjab cash van in the jurisdiction of Hashtnagri have been arrested within hours with looted money

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) The suspects involved in the multimillion-rupee robbery of a Bank of Punjab cash van in the jurisdiction of Hashtnagri have been arrested within hours with looted money. The investigation revealed that the van’s driver was also part of the crime.

According to city police, the driver, along with his accomplices, had been planning the heist for about a month.

The suspects even conducted reconnaissance on the location on the 5th and 15th of Ramadan. On the day of the robbery, they intercepted the van at gunpoint, stealing over Rs 300 million before fleeing.

The robbers also snatched the security guard’s pistol before making their escape.

A police investigation team gathered CCTV footage from the crime scene and took the van driver and cashier into custody for interrogation at the Hashtnagri police station.

During questioning, van driver Fazal Wahab’s contradictory statements raised suspicions. Upon further interrogation, he confessed to his involvement and identified his accomplices.

A specially formed police team arrested all suspects, identified as Umar Khan, Fareed Khan, and Faheem residents of Tehkal while recovering the stolen amount Rs 349.33 million, along with a carry van, two motorcycles, and three pistols used in the crime.

The arrested suspects have confessed to their crime, and further investigations were going on.