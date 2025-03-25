Open Menu

Police Held Suspects Of Bank Of Punjab Cash Van Robbery With Looted Money

Muhammad Irfan Published March 25, 2025 | 07:25 PM

Police held suspects of Bank of Punjab cash van robbery with looted money

The suspects involved in the multimillion-rupee robbery of a Bank of Punjab cash van in the jurisdiction of Hashtnagri have been arrested within hours with looted money

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) The suspects involved in the multimillion-rupee robbery of a Bank of Punjab cash van in the jurisdiction of Hashtnagri have been arrested within hours with looted money. The investigation revealed that the van’s driver was also part of the crime.

According to city police, the driver, along with his accomplices, had been planning the heist for about a month.

The suspects even conducted reconnaissance on the location on the 5th and 15th of Ramadan. On the day of the robbery, they intercepted the van at gunpoint, stealing over Rs 300 million before fleeing.

The robbers also snatched the security guard’s pistol before making their escape.

A police investigation team gathered CCTV footage from the crime scene and took the van driver and cashier into custody for interrogation at the Hashtnagri police station.

During questioning, van driver Fazal Wahab’s contradictory statements raised suspicions. Upon further interrogation, he confessed to his involvement and identified his accomplices.

A specially formed police team arrested all suspects, identified as Umar Khan, Fareed Khan, and Faheem residents of Tehkal while recovering the stolen amount Rs 349.33 million, along with a carry van, two motorcycles, and three pistols used in the crime.

The arrested suspects have confessed to their crime, and further investigations were going on.

Recent Stories

COP30 president vows to defend global climate figh ..

COP30 president vows to defend global climate fight

3 minutes ago
 Robbers loot Rs 10m from private bank in Bara

Robbers loot Rs 10m from private bank in Bara

3 minutes ago
 Sharjah Airport gears up to welcome over half mill ..

Sharjah Airport gears up to welcome over half million passengers during Eid Al-F ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Chamber outlines its 2025-2027 strategy

Sharjah Chamber outlines its 2025-2027 strategy

2 hours ago
 SECP launches Same-Day account opening initiative ..

SECP launches Same-Day account opening initiative for Corporates

1 minute ago
 Rupee sheds 06 paisa against US Dollar

Rupee sheds 06 paisa against US Dollar

1 minute ago
WWF, GSK join forces to protect freshwater resourc ..

WWF, GSK join forces to protect freshwater resources in Pakistan India

1 minute ago
 NADRA Counter Starts Operations at Pakistani Embas ..

NADRA Counter Starts Operations at Pakistani Embassy in Oslo, Norway

1 minute ago
 India expands presence at Arabian Travel Market 20 ..

India expands presence at Arabian Travel Market 2025

3 hours ago
 UNRWA: 124,000 displaced in Gaza in few days

UNRWA: 124,000 displaced in Gaza in few days

3 hours ago
 Police held suspects of Bank of Punjab cash van ro ..

Police held suspects of Bank of Punjab cash van robbery with looted money

1 minute ago
 Dubai Customs thwarts attempt to smuggle 147.4 kg ..

Dubai Customs thwarts attempt to smuggle 147.4 kg of narcotics, psychotropic sub ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan