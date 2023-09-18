Open Menu

Police Held Three Alleged Culprits Including Rapists

Umer Jamshaid Published September 18, 2023 | 08:48 PM

Police held three alleged culprits including rapists

Police have arrested three alleged culprits including two rapists from the premises of Badher police station, on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2023 ) :Police have arrested three alleged culprits including two rapists from the premises of Badher police station, on Monday.

An alleged murderer named Azmat killed his wife while thrown into the blind well in Zangali area located in the premises of Badhber police station.

The alleged rapists were identified as Ibad Ullah and Naseeb Gul while the victim girl of 10 years for shifted to hospital for medical report.

Station House Officer Nasir Farid Khattak said that First Information Reports had been registered against them and police started further investigation in this regard.

He added that police recovered two Kalashnikovs, two pistols and stolen mobile phones from their possession.

