Mon 10th August 2020 | 09:03 PM

Police held three alleged rapists

Islamabad Loi Bher police have arrested three persons who allegedly raped two women during dacoity in a house of Sher Dhamial area

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :Islamabad Loi Bher police have arrested three persons who allegedly raped two women during dacoity in a house of Sher Dhamial area.

According to police, six armed persons stormed in a house at `Sher Dhamial' and made all of them hostage in a room at gun point. They allegedly raped two women in the house and also took away Rs 100,000, gold ornaments and mobiles from there.

Following the statement of a house inmate, police lodged the report and started investigation into the matter.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Farooq Amjad Butar constituted a team under supervision of DSP Rukhsar Mehdi and assigned to ensure immediate arrest of criminals.

The team investigated into the matter through using modern techniques and succeeded to arrest three alleged persons identified as Rasib, Imran and Adil.

They are being further investigated and police team was hopeful to arrest their accomplices. It has been revealed that Rasib and Imran remained jail birds due to their involvement in dacoity and rape cases.

