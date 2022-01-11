UrduPoint.com

Police Held Three Arm Holders, Recovered Illegal Weapons During Crackdown

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 11, 2022 | 10:56 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Police on Tuesday arrested three arms holder and recovered illegal weapons and ammunition from their possession in the limit of Chuntra police station, informed police spokesman.

The arrested were identified as Zar Khan, Mohammad Khan and Manat Khan.

During crackdown, Police also recovered illegal weapons 1 light machine gun and 2 Kalashnikov from their possession.

Police registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation.City Police Officer CPO Sajid Kayani appreciated the police team and said that no one would be allowed to carry illegal weapons.

He said that strict action must be taken against those who were involved in anti social activities.He made it clear that it is prime duty of police to protect the lives and properties of the people.

