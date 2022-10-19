Police held three extortionists

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :The district police on Wednesday arrested three more extortionists from the district and shifted them to Central Jail Bannu, said District Police Officer Shafiullah Khan Gandapur.

He said that the on his directives the district police conducted raid in Jangle Khel area and arrested alleged extortionists Arshad Khan, Muhammad Imran and Sameen Shinwari under 3MPO.

DPO said that they were allegedly involved in harassing people and demanding extortion from them, adding that such elements would be brought to justice.