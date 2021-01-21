UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Held Three Kite Sellers; Confiscate 700 Kites

Muhammad Irfan 59 seconds ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 06:40 PM

Police held three kite sellers; confiscate 700 kites

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police, in their crackdown against kite sellers and kite-flying, conducted raids and arrested three kite sellers besides, recovering 700 kites and five string rolls from their possession.

A Police spokesman informed that Ratta Amral Police arrested Shah Rukh Kiyani and Jawad Ali involved in kite selling and confiscated 300 kites with four string rolls while Westridge Police held Sher Baz Khan and confiscated 400 kites with one string roll from their possession.

Cases have been registered against all the accused.

Related Topics

Police Rawalpindi All From

Recent Stories

Belhaif Al Nuaimi participates in event to prepare ..

11 minutes ago

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure launches ‘ ..

56 minutes ago

Punjab, KP representatives brief ECP Chief

58 minutes ago

Oman&#039;s COVID-19 cases reach 132,486

1 hour ago

Federal govt announces increase of Rs 1.95 per uni ..

1 hour ago

Emirates becomes one of the first airlines in the ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.