Police held three kite sellers; confiscate 700 kites

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police, in their crackdown against kite sellers and kite-flying, conducted raids and arrested three kite sellers besides, recovering 700 kites and five string rolls from their possession.

A Police spokesman informed that Ratta Amral Police arrested Shah Rukh Kiyani and Jawad Ali involved in kite selling and confiscated 300 kites with four string rolls while Westridge Police held Sher Baz Khan and confiscated 400 kites with one string roll from their possession.

Cases have been registered against all the accused.