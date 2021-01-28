UrduPoint.com
Police Held Three Kite Sellers, Flyers; Recover 530 Kites In Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi police in their crackdown against kite sellers and kite flyers conducted raids in different areas and arrested three besides recovering 530 kites and four kite flying string rolls from their possession

According to a police spokesman, Pirwadhai, Westridge and Sadiqabad police arrested three namely, Muhammad Mustakeem, Abdul Rehman and another accused and recovered 530 kites with four string rolls from their possession. Separate cases have been registered against the accused.

He said, police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas were conducting raids against the kite flying ban violators and taking action in accordance with the law.

