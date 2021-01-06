Police held three kite sellers; recover 1400 kites

Rawalpindi police during a crackdown against kite sellers and kite flyers conducted raids and arrested three besides recovering 1400 kites and 19 kite flying string rolls from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi police during a crackdown against kite sellers and kite flyers conducted raids and arrested three besides recovering 1400 kites and 19 kite flying string rolls from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Sadiqabad police arrested Shabbir Ahmed and recovered 1200 kites with 19 string rolls from their possession.

R A Bazaar police netted Numan Butt and Sulman Khattak and seized 200 kites and seven kite flying string rolls.

Separate cases have been registered against both the accused.

He said, police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas were conducting raids against the kite flying ban violators and taking action in accordance with the law.