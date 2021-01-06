UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Held Three Kite Sellers; Recover 1400 Kites

Sumaira FH 33 seconds ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 05:18 PM

Police held three kite sellers; recover 1400 kites

Rawalpindi police during a crackdown against kite sellers and kite flyers conducted raids and arrested three besides recovering 1400 kites and 19 kite flying string rolls from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi police during a crackdown against kite sellers and kite flyers conducted raids and arrested three besides recovering 1400 kites and 19 kite flying string rolls from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Sadiqabad police arrested Shabbir Ahmed and recovered 1200 kites with 19 string rolls from their possession.

R A Bazaar police netted Numan Butt and Sulman Khattak and seized 200 kites and seven kite flying string rolls.

Separate cases have been registered against both the accused.

He said, police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas were conducting raids against the kite flying ban violators and taking action in accordance with the law.

Related Topics

Police Numan Sadiqabad Rawalpindi From

Recent Stories

Mehwish Hayat’s birthday today

7 minutes ago

Saudi envoy appreciates Pakistan's anti-COVID-19 m ..

34 seconds ago

Merit based promotion right of officials: IGP

36 seconds ago

PM requests Hazara protestors to bury bodies, assu ..

37 seconds ago

Court testifies witnesses in toshakhana reference ..

39 seconds ago

Assange Denied Bail on Grounds of Previous Violati ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.