Police held three kite sellers; recover 2200 kites

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi police during a crackdown against kite sellers and kite flyers conducted raids and arrested three besides recovering 2200 kites and 11 kite flying string rolls from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Sadiqabad police arrested a kite seller namely Naseer Khan and recovered 2000 kites from his possession.

Dhamial police arrested Danish for having 150 kites and 10 string rolls.

Taxila police also rounded up an accused namely Nabeel with 50 kites and a string roll.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused.

He said police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi were conducting raids against the kite flying ban violators and taking action in accordance with the law.