UrduPoint.com

Police Held Three Kite Sellers; Recover 2200 Kites

Sumaira FH Published October 19, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Police held three kite sellers; recover 2200 kites

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi police during a crackdown against kite sellers and kite flyers conducted raids and arrested three besides recovering 2200 kites and 11 kite flying string rolls from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Sadiqabad police arrested a kite seller namely Naseer Khan and recovered 2000 kites from his possession.

Dhamial police arrested Danish for having 150 kites and 10 string rolls.

Taxila police also rounded up an accused namely Nabeel with 50 kites and a string roll.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused.

He said police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi were conducting raids against the kite flying ban violators and taking action in accordance with the law.

Related Topics

Police Sadiqabad Rawalpindi Nabeel From

Recent Stories

Pakistan to adopt effective measures to eradicate ..

Pakistan to adopt effective measures to eradicate polio

3 hours ago
 China helped Pakistan in difficult times: PM Shehb ..

China helped Pakistan in difficult times: PM Shehbaz

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 08 West Indies Vs. Zimbab ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 08 West Indies Vs. Zimbabwe

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Rain interrupts Pakistan, Afgh ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Rain interrupts Pakistan, Afghanistan match

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 October 2022

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th Oc ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th October 2022

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.