Police held three kite sellers; recover 450 kites, 32 string rolls

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi police in their crackdown against kite sellers and kite flyers conducted raids in different areas and arrested three besides recovering 450 kites and 32 kite flying string rolls from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Naseerabad police arrested Taj Muhammad, Atif Ibraheem and Bilal Ahmed and recovered 350 kites with 30 string rolls, 50 kites with one string roll and 50 kites and a string roll from their possession respectively. Separate cases have been registered against all the accused.

He said, Police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas were conducting raids against the kite flying ban violators and taking action in accordance with the law.