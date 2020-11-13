UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Held Three Kite Sellers; Recover 450 Kites, 32 String Rolls

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 05:30 PM

Police held three kite sellers; recover 450 kites, 32 string rolls

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi police in their crackdown against kite sellers and kite flyers conducted raids in different areas and arrested three besides recovering 450 kites and 32 kite flying string rolls from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Naseerabad police arrested Taj Muhammad, Atif Ibraheem and Bilal Ahmed and recovered 350 kites with 30 string rolls, 50 kites with one string roll and 50 kites and a string roll from their possession respectively. Separate cases have been registered against all the accused.

He said, Police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas were conducting raids against the kite flying ban violators and taking action in accordance with the law.

Related Topics

Police Rawalpindi All From

Recent Stories

PM says successive govts completely neglected Balo ..

8 minutes ago

Training of Trainers on Business Models for Calf R ..

19 minutes ago

Condolence reference for Dr Muhammad Sadiq at UVAS

19 minutes ago

Russia's Upper Chamber Speaker to Meet PACE Presid ..

3 minutes ago

Huawei Launched Global Datacom certification to sh ..

35 minutes ago

Russia reports record daily COVID-19 cases

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.