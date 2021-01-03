Police held three kite sellers; recover 600 kites, 70 string rolls

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Cantt police has arrested three kite sellers and seized their stock of 600 kites, 70 chemical strings rolls here on Saturday.

A police spokesman informed that Cantt Police arrested Kamran, Waheed and Waqas involved in kite selling illegally and recovered 600 kites with 70 chemical string rolls from his possession.

All the recovered kites and material has been taken into custody by police while accused have been sent behind the bar, spokesman said.