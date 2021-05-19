Police held three, recover drugs, arms

City district Police Tuesday claimed to have arrested three accused including two drug peddlers and a street criminal with recovery of arms and drugs from their possession

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :City district Police Tuesday claimed to have arrested three accused including two drug peddlers and a street criminal with recovery of arms and drugs from their possession.

According to police, Chakiwara PS team arrested Pervez s/o Ghulam Akbar from Mirza Adam Khan Road near KESC office and recovered 1030grams of hashish. He was involved in drug supply in different parts of the city.

Baghdadi PS nabbed a drug peddler identified as Shah Nawaz s/o Muhamamd Qasim and recovered 1100grams of hashish and cash Rs.

900 he had earned from drug business.

Kalakot PS arrested street criminal Riaz Ahmed s/o Haji Deen Muhammad from Ali Muhammad Nabi Dad Road and recovered a 30 bore pistol along with three rounds. Arrested accused was involved in street crimes in different areas of the megalopolis.

Arrested were being further interrogated about their accomplices and their criminal record was also being checked. Arms recovered from them have been sent for forensic.

Cases have been registered and further investigations were underway.