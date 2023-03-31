UrduPoint.com

Police Held Three With Narcotics Worth Rs 2 Million

Muhammad Irfan Published March 31, 2023 | 06:20 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :Jahanian police arrested three drug pushers in an operation and recovered narcotics worth of around Rs 2 million from their possessions on Friday.

Police spokesman said, as per instructions from DPO Khanewal Rana Omar Farooq, SHO Jahanian Babar Shahzad, accompanying a police team, arrested notorious drug pushers including Zafar Khan, Rizwan Ahmad, and Amjad, DSP Jahanian Ejaz Maswan told a news conference.

He said, 4400 grams of Hashish and Haroin besides over Rs 1.5 million were recovered from the accused adding that the operation closed a window of supply of narcotics to different parts of the district. DPO has announced appreciation certificates and cash prizes for the team that carried out the successful operation, the DSP said.

