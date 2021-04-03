Police held two accused including a kite seller, a drug peddler

Hassanabdal Police have arrested a kite seller and a drug peddler, recovered 150 kites and 10 strings and 560 grams cannabis from their possession respectively

HASSANABDAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :Hassanabdal Police have arrested a kite seller and a drug peddler, recovered 150 kites and 10 strings and 560 grams cannabis from their possession respectively.

According to details, ASI Muhammad Ismail and his team registered a case under the Kite Flying Act against the accused for exporting 150 kites and 10 strings from kite seller Munir Ahmed son of Shamsabad.

Meanwhile in another raid police have arrested an accused Ali, a resident of Kot Sond and recovered 560 grams of cannabis from his possession. Police have registered a case against the accused under prohibition of narcotics act.