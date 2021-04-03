UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Held Two Accused Including A Kite Seller, A Drug Peddler

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 03rd April 2021 | 05:11 PM

Police held two accused including a kite seller, a drug peddler

Hassanabdal Police have arrested a kite seller and a drug peddler, recovered 150 kites and 10 strings and 560 grams cannabis from their possession respectively

HASSANABDAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :Hassanabdal Police have arrested a kite seller and a drug peddler, recovered 150 kites and 10 strings and 560 grams cannabis from their possession respectively.

According to details, ASI Muhammad Ismail and his team registered a case under the Kite Flying Act against the accused for exporting 150 kites and 10 strings from kite seller Munir Ahmed son of Shamsabad.

Meanwhile in another raid police have arrested an accused Ali, a resident of Kot Sond and recovered 560 grams of cannabis from his possession. Police have registered a case against the accused under prohibition of narcotics act.

Related Topics

Police From

Recent Stories

Abdul Basit reacts to Broadsheet report

2 minutes ago

67,909 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

2 minutes ago

Police arrested accused who posed as govt employee ..

4 minutes ago

Insaf Sasti Mobile Shops to be launched soon: DC

4 minutes ago

Fake fertilizer recovered, dealer booked

4 minutes ago

Rs 2.6b allocated for development schemes: Commiss ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.