Police held two bike snatchers, weapons, motorcycles recovered

Police on Saturday arrested two motorcycle snatchers and recovered illegal weapons besides 4 snatched motorcycles from their possession

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :Police on Saturday arrested two motorcycle snatchers and recovered illegal weapons besides 4 snatched motorcycles from their possession.

On the directives of SSP Badin Shabir Ahmed Sethaar SHO Talhar Dhani Bux Mari with his team conducted a raid on Badin-Khipro road and held two accused identified as Muhammad Ismail s/o Baboo and Raheel alias Laloo s/o Kher Muhammad Sheedi with illegal weapons including two pistol, 6 round and 4 snatched motorcycles from their possession while their two accomplices escaped.

Police have registered cases against the accused in Police station Talhar.