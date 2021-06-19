UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Held Two Bike Snatchers, Weapons, Motorcycles Recovered

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 09:18 PM

Police held two bike snatchers, weapons, motorcycles recovered

Police on Saturday arrested two motorcycle snatchers and recovered illegal weapons besides 4 snatched motorcycles from their possession

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :Police on Saturday arrested two motorcycle snatchers and recovered illegal weapons besides 4 snatched motorcycles from their possession.

On the directives of SSP Badin Shabir Ahmed Sethaar SHO Talhar Dhani Bux Mari with his team conducted a raid on Badin-Khipro road and held two accused identified as Muhammad Ismail s/o Baboo and Raheel alias Laloo s/o Kher Muhammad Sheedi with illegal weapons including two pistol, 6 round and 4 snatched motorcycles from their possession while their two accomplices escaped.

Police have registered cases against the accused in Police station Talhar.

Related Topics

Police Road Badin From

Recent Stories

UAE suspends flights from Liberia, Sierra Leon, Na ..

6 minutes ago

KP govt enhances budget allocation for Sports, Tou ..

2 minutes ago

KP Chief Secretary for timely completion of Dasu D ..

2 minutes ago

Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster ..

36 minutes ago

FM Qureshi, President Kosovo Republic exchange vie ..

30 minutes ago

Labourer electrocuted, another injured

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.