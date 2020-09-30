Police held two impersonators

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Islamabad Tarnol police have arrested two impersonators during checking and recovered caps, police lights, badges of police and other law enforcement agencies, weapons and vehicle use in crime, a police spokesman said.

He said that SP (Saddar) Muhammad Sarfaraz Virk constituted a special team for checking in the area.

This team headed by DSP Khalid Mehmood Awan included SHO Tarnol Police station Sub-Inspector Alamghir Khan and ASI Muhammad Ishaq conducted checking at Chungi N0. 26 when it stopped a car (LEF-7989).

They searched two car occupants later identified as Ali Ahmed and Jamal and recovered badged-caps of police and police light, weapons and vehicle use in crime.

Case has been registered against them at Tarnol police station while DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated this performance of police team.