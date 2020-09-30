UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Held Two Impersonators

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 42 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 11:20 PM

Police held two impersonators

Islamabad Tarnol police have arrested two impersonators during checking and recovered caps, police lights, badges of police and other law enforcement agencies, weapons and vehicle use in crime, a police spokesman said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Islamabad Tarnol police have arrested two impersonators during checking and recovered caps, police lights, badges of police and other law enforcement agencies, weapons and vehicle use in crime, a police spokesman said.

He said that SP (Saddar) Muhammad Sarfaraz Virk constituted a special team for checking in the area.

This team headed by DSP Khalid Mehmood Awan included SHO Tarnol Police station Sub-Inspector Alamghir Khan and ASI Muhammad Ishaq conducted checking at Chungi N0. 26 when it stopped a car (LEF-7989).

They searched two car occupants later identified as Ali Ahmed and Jamal and recovered badged-caps of police and police light, weapons and vehicle use in crime.

Case has been registered against them at Tarnol police station while DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated this performance of police team.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Police Station Vehicle Car Saddar

Recent Stories

India announces more COVID-19 related relaxations

32 minutes ago

Ministry of Community Development promotes senior ..

32 minutes ago

Rulers of Emirates congratulate Amir of Kuwait

1 hour ago

Funeral prayers of victims of Motorway accident of ..

32 minutes ago

Congresswoman Warns US Military Build-Up in Poland ..

32 minutes ago

Lavrov, Borrell Stress Need for Complete Ceasefire ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.