Police held two kite sellers; recover 100 kites

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi police during a crackdown against kite sellers and kite flyers conducted raids and arrested two persons besides recovering 100 kites and four kite flying string rolls from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Civil Lines and City police arrested two kite sellers namely Ijaz and Nizamullah and recovered 100 kites and four kite flying string rolls from their possession. Separate cases have been registered against the accused.

He said police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi were conducting raids against the kite flying ban violators and taking action in accordance with the law.