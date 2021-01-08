Police held two kite sellers; recover 1280 kites, 18 string rolls

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi police in their crackdown against kite sellers and kite flyers conducted raid and seized their stock of 1280 kites, 18 chemical strings rolls here on Friday.

A police spokesman informed that Airport Police intercepted a vehicle and held Nosherwan and Abdullah involved in kite selling illegally and recovered 1280 kites with 18 chemical string rolls from his possession.

All the recovered kites and material has been taken into custody by police while accused have been sent behind the bar, spokesman said.

He said, Police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas were conducting raids against the kite flying ban violators and taking action in accordance with the law.