Police Held Two Kite Sellers; Recover 14720 Kites, 1850 String Rolls

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 06:40 PM

Police held two kite sellers; recover 14720 kites, 1850 string rolls

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi police in their crackdown against kite sellers and kite flyers conducted raid and arrested two besides recovering 14,720 kites and 1850 kite flying string rolls from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Gungmandi police arrested Muhammad Sultan and Muhammad Shahzad and recovered 14,720 kites with 1850 string rollsfrom their possession. A case has been registered against both the accused.

He said, Police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas were conducting raids against the kite flying ban violators and taking action in accordance with the law.

More Stories From Pakistan

