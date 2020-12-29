UrduPoint.com
Police Held Two Kite Sellers; Recover 700 Kites, Two String Rolls

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 05:30 PM

Police held two kite sellers; recover 700 kites, two string rolls

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi police, in a crackdown against kite sellers and kite-flying, conducted raid and arrested two kite sellers besides recovering 700 kites and two string rolls from their possession.

A police spokesman informed that Saddar Beroni Police arrested Abdul Sammad and Muhammad Mushtaq involved in kite selling illegally and recovered 700 kites with two string rolls from his possession.

A case has been registered against the accused.

He said that police, on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas, conducted raids against the kite flying ban violators and took action in accordance with the law.

