Police Held Two Land Grabbers

Umer Jamshaid Published January 14, 2022 | 11:00 PM

Police held two land grabbers

Islamabad Police on Friday arrested two accused for their alleged involvement in occupying land of citizens and harassing them

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Islamabad Police on Friday arrested two accused for their alleged involvement in occupying land of citizens and harassing them.

According to the press release, Islamabad police launched effective crackdown against land grabbers on the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas.

Following the directions, Islamabad Noon police arrested a notorious land grabber namely Imran alias Mani during search operation in Jhangi Syedan and recovered 2200 gram hashish and weapon from his possession.

The accused has previous criminal record and was involved in murder, attempted murder, land grabbing and other heinous crimes. He was also involved in drug supplying.

A case was registered against him in noon police station and further investigation is underway.

On the other hand, Koral police arrested a notorious land grabber namely Raja Aftab wanted by the police in a murder case registered in 2021.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas said that land grabbing activities would not be tolerated and indiscriminate action would remain continue against those illegally occupying land of others.

He directed to take prompt action on complaints of citizens and provide relief to them.

Islamabad police chief said that effective action should be ensured to protect lives and property of the citizens. He said that no sluggish attitude would be tolerated in this regard.

