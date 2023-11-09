Open Menu

Police Held Two Outlaws, Recovered Weapon, Marijuana

Sumaira FH Published November 09, 2023 | 09:36 PM

Police held two outlaws, recovered weapon, marijuana

Police claimed to have arrested street criminal and drug peddler in two separate actions

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) Police claimed to have arrested street criminal and drug peddler in two separate actions.

Incharge Naseem Nagar police station Sub Inspector Wahid Panhwar along with SIP Najum Abrar and other staff arrested a street criminal Shahziab and recovered a pistol without license and immunition.

Police registered a case against the accused under Arms act.

In another drive, Naseem Nagar Police station while patrolling arrested a drug peddler Nazeer and recovered 1015 gram marijuana from his possession and registered a case under Narcotics Control Act.

APP/nsm

Related Topics

Police Police Station Criminals From

Recent Stories

Dosti Peshawar Women Literature Festival concludes

Dosti Peshawar Women Literature Festival concludes

2 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi griev ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi grieved over loss of lives in accid ..

16 minutes ago
 US surgeons perform world's first whole eye transp ..

US surgeons perform world's first whole eye transplant

14 minutes ago
 Finance minister sees DFIs as potential growth dri ..

Finance minister sees DFIs as potential growth drivers

14 minutes ago
 Indian troops martyr Kashmiri youth in Shopian

Indian troops martyr Kashmiri youth in Shopian

14 minutes ago
 Workshop on improving agricultural productivity co ..

Workshop on improving agricultural productivity concludes

14 minutes ago
Workshop held for orientation of media regarding n ..

Workshop held for orientation of media regarding newer tobacco, nicotine product ..

14 minutes ago
 FIA arrests four outlaws for harassing, blackmaili ..

FIA arrests four outlaws for harassing, blackmailing girl

5 minutes ago
 Italy sends hospital ship to aid Palestinians

Italy sends hospital ship to aid Palestinians

5 minutes ago
 New Zealand on brink of World Cup semi-finals

New Zealand on brink of World Cup semi-finals

5 minutes ago
 Allama Iqbal presented map of separate country for ..

Allama Iqbal presented map of separate country for Muslims: DC Ziatat

5 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visit ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visits Allama Iqbal's mausoleum, pa ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan