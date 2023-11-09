Police held two outlaws, recovered weapon, marijuana

Police claimed to have arrested street criminal and drug peddler in two separate actions

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) Police claimed to have arrested street criminal and drug peddler in two separate actions.

Incharge Naseem Nagar police station Sub Inspector Wahid Panhwar along with SIP Najum Abrar and other staff arrested a street criminal Shahziab and recovered a pistol without license and immunition.

Police registered a case against the accused under Arms act.

In another drive, Naseem Nagar Police station while patrolling arrested a drug peddler Nazeer and recovered 1015 gram marijuana from his possession and registered a case under Narcotics Control Act.

