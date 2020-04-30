Police held two suspects during search operation in Multan

Police have arrested two suspects during house-to-house search operation launched here at three different police station areas, police said on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Police have arrested two suspects during house-to-house search operation launched here at three different police station areas, police said on Thursday.

According to police sources, accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police teams encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through Fahad Town, Hassanabad, Muhallah Sadiqabad, Chowk Shah Abbas and suburban areas respectively in premises of New Multan, Qutabpur and� Dehli Gate police stations.

Police teams combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and make bio-metric identification of 60 people.

���� The teams arrested two suspects and also recovered drugs, kites and chemical thread during the search operation. further investigations were underway from the suspects, police sources added.