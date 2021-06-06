Police held two suspects with stolen material

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :Police on Saturday have arrested two suspects and recovered stolen goods from their possession in the limits of Phuleli Police Station.

According to details, Phuleli police acting on the complaint arrested two accused Shah Rukh s/o Abdul Hameed Abbasi and Zahid Ali s/o Ilyas Abro and recovered stolen goods including one pedestal fan, two ceiling fans, 2 Motors and other material while one of their accomplice escaped.

It was pertinent to mention here that Zubair Ali r/o Yasrab Colony had lodged a complaint that some unidentified persons have taken away repairable material from his shop after breaking padlocks on which police raided in the area and held suspects.