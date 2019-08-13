Police help center inaugurated

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2019 ) :Regional Police Officer Bahawalpur, Imran Mahmood inaugurated Police Help Center in Ahmedpur Sharqia.

He said that the center would help people in affairs related to police.

He along with District Police Officer Bahawalpur, Ameer Taimor Khan arrived in Ahmedpur Sharqia and inaugurated Police Help Center.

A ceremony for inauguration of the center was held which was also attended by MPA, Syed Sami-ul-Hassan Gilani, MPA, Sahibzada Gazin Abbasi, President Bar Association Ahmedpur Sharqia and senior police officials.

Speaking on the occasion, the RPO said that after establishment of Police Help Center at district level, they were now being established at tehsil level.

He said: "Now people will avail all facilities related to police under one umbrella".

He said that Police Help Centers had been providing people with 14 different types of facilities.