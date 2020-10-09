Police help desk set up at Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :A help desk to facilitate police officials and their families at Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital has been established.

District Police Officer (DPO) Hassan Iqbal paid visit to hospital to check the treatment facilities being extended to policemen and their families here on Friday.

He met campus chief Dr Muhammad Irfan and Manager Muhammad Ikram to know details about it.

He was briefed that help desk will work round the clock for treatment of police officials besides their families.

He thanked hospital administration for extending facilities for over 3,000 policemen on his request.

The DPO stated that hospitals like Recep Tayyip Erdogan was not less than a blessing for people of area.