UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Help Desk Set Up At Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 10:30 PM

Police help desk set up at Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :A help desk to facilitate police officials and their families at Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital has been established.

District Police Officer (DPO) Hassan Iqbal paid visit to hospital to check the treatment facilities being extended to policemen and their families here on Friday.

He met campus chief Dr Muhammad Irfan and Manager Muhammad Ikram to know details about it.

He was briefed that help desk will work round the clock for treatment of police officials besides their families.

He thanked hospital administration for extending facilities for over 3,000 policemen on his request.

The DPO stated that hospitals like Recep Tayyip Erdogan was not less than a blessing for people of area.

Related Topics

Police Visit Tayyip Erdogan

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Malaysian FM discuss advancing ..

46 minutes ago

OECD to hold webinar on effects of COVID-19

2 hours ago

IOM Urges Meeting Needs of 2.7Mln Migrants Strande ..

53 seconds ago

Nigerian serial killer sentenced to death

55 seconds ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues 2-day pow ..

56 seconds ago

PEMRA Chairman visits GCU

58 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.