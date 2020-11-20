UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police High Alert In City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 05:40 PM

Police high alert in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :The police officers and officials with the Dolphin Squad and Response Unit remained high alert at mosques and Imambargahs in the city on Friday.

The police checked vehicles, including suspects, at entry and exit points in the city.

DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan issued directions to the divisional SPs, DSPs and SHOs toensure foolproof security arrangements. All SPs, DSPs and officers personally will review andensure tight security arrangements, he said.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Vehicles Alert All

Recent Stories

Indian spinner says Babar Azam is million dollar p ..

21 minutes ago

National Commission for Minorities delegation meet ..

11 seconds ago

Denmark's mink farmers despair as livelihood dies

12 seconds ago

Forces of Unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Leave Agda ..

14 seconds ago

Russia Begins Construction of Arc7 Lead Tanker for ..

16 seconds ago

Dr Firdous condoles demise of Maulana Khadim Hussa ..

18 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.