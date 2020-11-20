Police high alert in city

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :The police officers and officials with the Dolphin Squad and Response Unit remained high alert at mosques and Imambargahs in the city on Friday.

The police checked vehicles, including suspects, at entry and exit points in the city.

DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan issued directions to the divisional SPs, DSPs and SHOs toensure foolproof security arrangements. All SPs, DSPs and officers personally will review andensure tight security arrangements, he said.