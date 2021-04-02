UrduPoint.com
Police High-ups Directed To Make Security Arrangement For Ramazan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 06:38 PM

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi Friday directed the police high ups to adopt foolproof security arrangements for the protection of life, honour and property of the general public during the holy month of Ramazan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi Friday directed the police high ups to adopt foolproof security arrangements for the protection of life, honour and property of the general public during the holy month of Ramazan.

He issued these directives while presiding over a video link conference with Regional police officers in Central Police Office (CPO) here. Additional IGP Investigation, Additional IGP Operations, DIG Traffic, DIG Training, DIG Operations, other high ranking officers participated in the conference.

The conference reviewed progress about police security measures during Ramazan, steps against Covid-19. The Regional Police Officers presented a detailed briefing to the IGP about the steps taken in their respective regions.

The RPOs were also directed to make more coordinated and effective efforts, along with district administration, in the fight against corona virus.

The IGP directed the police high ups to strictly implement wearing of mask by all police officials during the duty hour at all costs.

They were also directed to put their best input in the Green Pakistan campaign, timely solution of public complaints and complete the recruitment process at the earliest and purely on merit.

In video link conference the IGP also directed for strict action against narcotics smuggling and their nexus with terrorists and foiling their nefarious designs in a well-planned manner.

