Police high-ups directed to make security arrangements for Ramazan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi on Wednesday directed the police high ups to make security arrangements for the protection of life and property of the general public during the Holy month of Ramazan.

He issued these directives while presiding over a video link conference with Regional Police Officers (RPOs) here in Central Police Office (CPO).

Addl IGP Investigation, Addl IGP Operations, DIG Inquiry & Inspection, DIG HQRs, Commandant FRP, DIG Telecommunication, DIG Investigation, DIG Operations, AIG Operations and other high ranking officers participated in the conference in the CPO.

All Regional Police Officers (RPOs) and CCPO Peshawar participated from their respective regions via video link.

The RPOs were also directed to make more coordinated and effective efforts along with district administration in the fight against corona virus.

The IGP directed the police high ups to strictly implement corona SOPs during duty hour.

In conference progress was reviewed about police security measures during Ramazan, steps against Covid-19 and law and order situation in the province.

The Regional Police Officers presented detailed briefings to the IGP about the steps taken in their respective regions in this connection.

In video link conference the IGP also directed for strict action against narcotics smuggling and their nexus with terrorists and foiling their nefarious designs in an effective manner.

The IGP took strong exception of the property cases in vehicles, narcotics and arms cases and directed the participants to dispose of all such cases at the earliest.

The IGP also directed for completing all pending inquiries against police officials involved in criminal cases as soon as possible and not posting such officials on any post till completion of inquires against them.

The RPOs were further directed to dispose of cases of promotion of head constables in their regions with immediate effect.

The IGP Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi expressed satisfaction over the performance of police.