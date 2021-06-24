UrduPoint.com
Police High Ups Directed To Take Care Of Vulnerable Groups

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 09:44 PM

Police high ups directed to take care of vulnerable groups

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Moazzam Jah Ansari on Thursday directed police high ups to take special care of the vulnerable and marginalized groups of the society including women, children, transgender and ensure their fundamental rights guaranteed in the constitution of Pakistan

Drawing attention of all police officers towards special section of the society they have been directed to establish a special public express line so as to ensure uninterrupted, respectable and lawful assistance.

The IGP in the circular has stressed upon the fact that vulnerable members need to be properly looked after and made inclusive members of the society.

The IGP in the circular has further made it clear that unlawful and discriminatory actions would not be tolerated in KP police.

The IGP vowed in the circular to stand behind the vulnerable groups and ensure equal treatment and plurality in the society at all cost.

The district police have been directed to share the steps taken in this regard with the CPO on regular basis.

