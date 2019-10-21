Police high ups inaugurates Manjhand police station

The Additional Inspector General Hyderabad Region Dr Waliullah Dal and DIG Hyderabad Naeem Ahmed Shaikh inaugurated the recently renovated Manjhand police station in Jamshoro district on Monday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :The Additional Inspector General Hyderabad Region Dr Waliullah Dal and DIG Hyderabad Naeem Ahmed Shaikh inaugurated the recently renovated Manjhand police station in Jamshoro district on Monday.

The Police Elite Force on the occasion presented a guard of honour to the Additional IG.

The additional IG inspected the police station's renovated building and he was briefed by SSP Jamshoro Amjad Ahmed Shaikh.

Speaking on the occasion, the additional IG said protecting the lives and assets of the citizens was responsibility of the police.

He underlined the importance of better policing in order to bridge the gaps between the citizens and the police.

Dal asked the policemen to ensure that they wore uniform during their duty.

A delegation of the local citizens of Manjhand, a rural town on the Indus Highway, also met Dal and other police officers.