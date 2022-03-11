UrduPoint.com

Police Hold 12 Thieves, Hefty Goods Recovered

Sumaira FH Published March 11, 2022 | 01:00 PM

Police hold 12 thieves, hefty goods recovered

Sarwar Shaheed police station claimed to have arrested 12 accused involved in theft of vehicles and animals

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :Sarwar Shaheed police station claimed to have arrested 12 accused involved in theft of vehicles and animals.

According to SHO Malik Muhammad Yunis, it had made recovery worth about Rs.

3,773,000 including a car worth two million, trolley worth Rs.800,000, a cow worth Rs.700,000 mobile phone worth Rs. 50,000, goat worth Rs.30,000 and cash worth Rs.193,000 from the accused's possession.

DPO Tariq Waillayat announced appreciation certificates for entire team of Chowk Sarwar Shaheed police for conducting the brave activity.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Police Station Mobile Vehicles Car From Million

Recent Stories

Sana Javed serves on legal notice to Manal Saleem

Sana Javed serves on legal notice to Manal Saleem

8 minutes ago
 Zhang Mengqiu wins second gold at Beijing Winter P ..

Zhang Mengqiu wins second gold at Beijing Winter Paralympics

23 seconds ago
 India's COVID-19 tally rises to 42,984,261

India's COVID-19 tally rises to 42,984,261

11 minutes ago
 Girl commits suicide in kasur

Girl commits suicide in kasur

11 minutes ago
 Woman dies,two hurt in road mishap

Woman dies,two hurt in road mishap

11 minutes ago
 China to make COVID-19 response more scientific, t ..

China to make COVID-19 response more scientific, targeted: premier

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>