Police Hold A Flag March In Sargodha

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 03:55 PM

Police hold a flag march in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :Law enforcing agencies and police jointly conducted a flag march under the supervision of DPO Faisal Gulzar in Sargodha on Friday aimed to creating awareness campaign for the prevention of spreading coronavirus among locals of the area and to ensure law and order.

The district police, Pakistan Army and Elite force participated in the flag march.

Under the supervision of DPO Faisel Gulzar the flag march was started from Zakaullah Shaheed Police Lines and culminated at the same place after passing through ZTB Chowk, DPO House Chowk to Khayyam Cinema Chowk via Overhead Bridge, Hospital Chowk City Road, Noori Gate, Dairy Road, Coca-Cola Chowk, Rafiqa Hospital, Chowk 12 Block, Sharbat Chowk, Kaliar Hotel, Shaheen Chowk, Kachehri Bazaar, Gol Chowk and Azadi Chowk.

DPO Faisel Gulzar has said that the purpose of this flag march was to create a sense of security and awareness among the people about the coronavirus.

