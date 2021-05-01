UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Hold Awareness Campaign To Ensure Corona SOPs

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 01st May 2021 | 12:47 AM

Police hold awareness campaign to ensure corona SOPs

An awareness campaign was carried out by the police for ensuring implementation over coronavirus SOPs besides distribution of masks among people

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :An awareness campaign was carried out by the police for ensuring implementation over coronavirus SOPs besides distribution of masks among people.

On the directives of SSP Tharparkar Hassan Sardar Niazi and SOPs formulated by the Sindh government, masks were distributed among people while SHOs of all talukas along with police teams visited different areas and announcement were made through loudspeakers in order to motivate people to act on SOPs.

Police visited main areas of the city, hospital, bus stands, government offices, chowk and roundabouts and directed people to maintain social distancing.

Related Topics

Sindh Police Tharparkar All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Political crisis, pandemic pushing half of Myanmar ..

4 minutes ago

45,957 senior citizens vaccinated

4 minutes ago

UEFA insists Istanbul hosting Champions League fin ..

4 minutes ago

UN Special Envoy Holds Talks With Tajik, Kyrgyz To ..

8 minutes ago

Flag march held to create awareness of SOPs

8 minutes ago

India to Secure Medical Supplies From China, Keep ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.