Police hold awareness campaign to ensure corona SOPs

An awareness campaign was carried out by the police for ensuring implementation over coronavirus SOPs besides distribution of masks among people

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :An awareness campaign was carried out by the police for ensuring implementation over coronavirus SOPs besides distribution of masks among people.

On the directives of SSP Tharparkar Hassan Sardar Niazi and SOPs formulated by the Sindh government, masks were distributed among people while SHOs of all talukas along with police teams visited different areas and announcement were made through loudspeakers in order to motivate people to act on SOPs.

Police visited main areas of the city, hospital, bus stands, government offices, chowk and roundabouts and directed people to maintain social distancing.