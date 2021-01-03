UrduPoint.com
Police Hold Blood Camp For Thalassemia Patients

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 06:10 PM

D I KHAN, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) ::Dera Police on Sunday arranged a three-day camp to collect blood donations for children suffering from various blood related disorders including thalassemia.

The camp was being organized on the directives of Regional Police Officer (RPO), Yasin Farooq in Ejaz Shaheed Police Lines. A large number of police officials including RPO, DPO, Commissioner, Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Ali Amin Gandapur and members of civil society donated blood to help out children suffering from blood disorders and ailments.

A total of 251 blood donations were collected during three days. Appointment letters were also distributed among children of martyred cops on first day of the camp.

Speaking on the occasion, RPO Dera lauded the role of police force in fighting criminals and said we would continue welfare oriented steps to facilitate people in future.

Inayat Ullah Tiger of Bomb Disposal Squad was also given commendation certificate for diffusing explosives and saving precious lives.

