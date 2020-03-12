Police hold blood donation camp for thalassaemia patients

(@FahadShabbir)

The police in collaboration with Sundas Foundation organised a blood donation camp for thalassaemia suffering children at Police Line Headquarter here on Thursday, informed police spokesman

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas, Dr Suhail, SP Headquarter and other officials donated blood.

Addressing on this occasion, the CPO said helping the thalassaemia suffering children was the joint responsibility of all the stakeholders of the society as lives of thalassaemia children depended on blood transfusion.

He said Sundas Foundation was struggling for eliminating thalassaemia from the society and Rawalpindi Police were ready to support organizations like this.

He appealed the philanthropist to come forward and play their due role to thalassaemia suffering children to save precious lives.