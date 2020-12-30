UrduPoint.com
Police Hold Blood Donation Camp For Thalasseima Patients

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 06:00 PM

Police hold blood donation camp for Thalasseima patients

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :District Police D.I. Khan Wednesday organized a blood donation camp for Thalassemia suffering children in Police Line Hospital.

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur was chief guest of the inauguration ceremony. Beside, Regional Police Officer, Yasin Farooq, Commissioner D.I. Khan Division, Yahyar Akundzada, MPAFaisal Amin Gandapore and District Health Officer (DHO) Dr.

Abdul Rahim, seniorpolice officers and members of the civil society attended the ceremony atlarge.

On this occasion,speakers paid rich tributes to the sacrifices of police for restoration of peace in the city. The sacrifices of police had further raised the prestige of police.Later, formal appointment letters for recruitment in police as Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI)and constable were distributed in heirs of police martyred and gifts were also distributed among thalassemia patients

