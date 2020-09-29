UrduPoint.com
Police Hold Camp For Thalassemia Patients

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 10:11 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :On the special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas, the police with the coordination of Pakistan Thalassemia welfare society here on Tuesday arranged blood donation camp at police Line.

According to a police spokesman, as many as 38 personnel of Dolpin, Elite Forces and police donated blood for Thalassemia patients.

Addressing on the occasion, the CPO said that Rawalpindi Police stood beside the citizens in difficult times and would take every possible step to serve them.

He said that every child was future of the country and the police would do everything to secure them.

The police have regularly been donating blood for Thalassemia and Cancer patients.

